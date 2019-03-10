VIDEO: It's hailing in Oakland

Another day... another crazy hail storm ⛈ in the Oakland Hills. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/H9VObZFfPq — watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019

That’s an SF Giants logo made of hail in the Oakland Hills #abc7now #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/yud8BScZd6 — watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019

Sound on! Hail and thunder captured in the Oakland Hills. Stormy Sunday ⛈ #abc7now pic.twitter.com/A5sMhTgEvP — watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019

Oh hail storm- day 2! Better than yesterday. Seriously looks like snow ❄️! Plus thunder and lightning with this event. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/QOLuZcQcHJ — watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019

Here we go again! Another afternoon hail storm ☔️ in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood! This winter! 😩 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ED5wrjdon1 — watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It looks like it's snowing in Oakland!Literally. Cars, sidewalks, and backyards are covered in thick layers of the icy substance.The ABC7 Weather Team expected isolated showers and even possible thunderstorms, but not this!Well, to hail with it. Here's a closer look at this stormy Sunday surprise: