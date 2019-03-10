VIDEO: It's hailing in Oakland

Literally. Cars, sidewalks, and backyards are covered in thick layers of the icy substance.
RELATED: Pier 39 sea lions take cover in bay during hail storm
The ABC7 Weather Team expected isolated showers and even possible thunderstorms, but not this!
Well, to hail with it. Here's a closer look at this stormy Sunday surprise:
Another day... another crazy hail storm ⛈ in the Oakland Hills. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/H9VObZFfPq— watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019
That’s an SF Giants logo made of hail in the Oakland Hills #abc7now #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/yud8BScZd6— watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019
Sound on! Hail and thunder captured in the Oakland Hills. Stormy Sunday ⛈ #abc7now pic.twitter.com/A5sMhTgEvP— watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW Thanks to Tracey Perkins for this video from the #OAKLAND hills, where it’s hailing! @LiveDoppler7 @DrewTumaABC7 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/3uDkwnRR93— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 10, 2019
Oh hail storm- day 2! Better than yesterday. Seriously looks like snow ❄️! Plus thunder and lightning with this event. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/QOLuZcQcHJ— watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019
Here we go again! Another afternoon hail storm ☔️ in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood! This winter! 😩 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ED5wrjdon1— watkowski (@watkowski) March 10, 2019