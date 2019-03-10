hail

VIDEO: It's hailing in Oakland

It looks like it's snowing in Oakland!

By Tracey Watkowski, Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It looks like it's snowing in Oakland!

Literally. Cars, sidewalks, and backyards are covered in thick layers of the icy substance.



The ABC7 Weather Team expected isolated showers and even possible thunderstorms, but not this!

Well, to hail with it. Here's a closer look at this stormy Sunday surprise:






