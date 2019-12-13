High Surf Advisory: Waves up to 22-feet possible for Bay Area beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A High Surf Advisory for Bay Area beaches remains in effect until Saturday morning.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says, "Don't turn your back on the water if you are going to be out there today, breakers up to 22 feet are possible."
Sneaker waves, rip currents and beach erosion are also possible.
"Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea," said the National Weather Service. "Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore."
The NWS is urging people to stay off the rocks and stay away from the rough surf, saying these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water.
The High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Saturday 3 a.m. for the entire Bay Area coastline, including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
