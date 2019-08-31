accuweather

How to prepare for a hurricane: Hurricane Dorian preparation tips

If we've learned anything from Hurricane Sandy or Katrina, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year, says AccuWeather. It doesn't matter if tropical activity is high or low. You must always be prepared in the event of a hurricane.

Planning your evacuation should be your first priority, especially if you live in an area prone to storm surges. Also, have a hurricane safety kit prepared in case of imminent threat.

A hurricane safety kit should include non-perishable food, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, batteries, blankets and clothing. Also be sure to include copies of important documents such as proof of property ownership, and check your insurance policy to see if you are covered.

As a hurricane draws closer to landfall, do not hesitate to protect your home. Cover windows with plywood, provide extra security for doors, and repair any damage already present on your home.

AccuWeather states that the worst thing people can do in the event of a hurricane is to begin safety preparations at the last minute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersafetyaccuweatherhurricane dorianstormhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What to know about generators before a power outage
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Pleasanton mother says 5-year-old son squeezed through fence, walked off schools campus
Super Bowl Champion James Jones has field dedicated in his name
10 people arrested tied to commercial burglaries across Bay Area
Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Marriott slow to respond to report of room theft
Show More
WATCH IN 60: End of Mavericks, Valerie Harper dies, conviction overturned in Kate Steinle killing, changing gig economy
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
Officers in NJ suspended after arrest video shared on social media
New water pipes on Hayward fault will last til 2140
Court reverses sole conviction in San Francisco pier killing
More TOP STORIES News