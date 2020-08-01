California photographer offers free photoshoot for brides-to-be amid COVID-19

"I was hearing an outcry from brides. Their weddings were getting canceled, pushed back, or they had a wedding but they didn't get the photos that they wanted to get. So that was - that's where the idea came from," said Martin.
The LA-based photographer teamed up with the Carondelet House in Downtown Los Angeles for a special photoshoot.
RELATED: This wedding photographer is putting small business in focus
Both posted on social media about a free, first come first serve, one-day-only wedding shoot for brides and couples in July.
Martin's partner Lina Suarez was on-site to help the brides with hair, makeup and posing.
RELATED: Photographer snaps porch portraits during pandemic
Everyone on the shoot had to maintain physical distancing guidelines.
"This was something that was really fun that we could look forward to. And it was just wonderful to have something that felt so positive in light of everything that's happening," said bride Meg Nicol.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic