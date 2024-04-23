Doctors speak out amid weight loss drug shortages | What it means for patients

Doctors say the manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand

The FDA is reporting that shortages of popular weight loss drugs are deepening as patients scramble to fill prescriptions.

"Right now, it's kind of an Easter egg hunt for patients who take these. We are having a really difficult time keeping up. It's a very tough time," said Dr. Louis Aronne.

The FDA says the medication Zepbound has limited availability in all doses except one through June. Another popular drug, Wegovy, is also experiencing shortages on all but one dose, but doesn't indicate when it might ease.

Patients, like Tara Dykens of Massachusetts, are having to switch to a compounded version of the drug.

"So in one given afternoon, I believe I tried to contact between 20 and 25 pharmacies," Dykens said. "It was very frustrating. I didn't want to mess it up. I didn't want to miss doses."

"I've had patients have to drive 100 plus miles to find their appropriate dose of Wegovy or Zepbound," said Dr. Veronica Johnson, an obesity specialist.

Both Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy, and Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound, say there will continue to be shortages but they plan to continue to increase overall supply.

"So, the first thing that I always tell my patients to is to look at all local pharmacies. You want to call all your local pharmacies and see what the supply is on a day-to-day basis," Dr. Johnson recommended. "At times, patients might have to alter the dose of their medications because of the supply limitation."