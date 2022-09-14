'Welcome to Wrexham': Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney buy professional soccer team

Ryan Reynolds and his good friend Rob McElhenney, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, are two of the biggest names in the entertainment world.

But in their new hit FX series "Welcome to Wrexham," we see the two stars like we've never seen them before -- as owners of a professional soccer team.

"It's both elation and, weirdly, I can feel an ulcer growing," Reynolds said.

The pair teamed to buy Wrexham AFC, a fifth tier soccer team in the National League, the lowest level of professional football in England.

"It's really about the community and the people that love their club," McElhenney said.

While they are front and center throughout, the heart of their docuseries focuses on the small Welsh village that has passionately followed its team since it was founded back in 1864.

"Our show focuses on the fans of the club as much as it does our experience trying, or attempting to, run this club having no previous experience," Reynolds said.

And not only did they have no experience before going into business together and buying the club, but they weren't even friends yet.

"Ryan and I never met," McElhenney said. "We knew each other via social media .He slid into my DM's on Instagram, and we became friends ever since."

The rest is history, and now, the two are hoping to make history.

McElhenney says his dream is for Wrexham AFC to climb the ladder and one day win the Premiere League championship. Until then, watching the drama of a football season unfold in a town where lives revolve around the team is just as good as the thrill of victory.

"We set out to make a show that's about football but really isn't about sports," McElhenney said. "Those people who you're really rooting for, and you fall in love with the club because you fall in love with the town."

And if they start winning, the town will never be the same.

