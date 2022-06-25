West Oakland BART station reopens after possible shooting investigation

West Oakland station is now open. We are single tracking through one platform at West Oakland so please expect delays to and from San Francisco. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 25, 2022

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay at West Oakland in all directions due to earlier police activity. West Oakland is now open for normal train service. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 25, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- West Oakland BART station has reopened after a report of a shooting on board a San Francisco bound train prompted a temporary closure Saturday afternoon, the transit agency said.BART officials tell ABC7 that one person has been transported to a hospital hurt with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect(s) is in custody.West Oakland station is now open for normal train service but major delays are expected according to BART.