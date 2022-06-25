West Oakland BART station reopens after possible shooting investigation

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- West Oakland BART station has reopened after a report of a shooting on board a San Francisco bound train prompted a temporary closure Saturday afternoon, the transit agency said.

BART officials tell ABC7 that one person has been transported to a hospital hurt with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect(s) is in custody.



West Oakland station is now open for normal train service but major delays are expected according to BART.


Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oaklandbart
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area protesters gather over decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live tomorrow on ABC7
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
PHOTOS: Powerful images capture Roe v. Wade protests in Bay Area
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Inflation sparks global wave of protests for higher pay, aid
Show More
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
SF Pride: What to know about events, performers, live stream
SF police urge Pride attendees to remain vigilant
Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News