60 years after 'West Side Story's' big Oscars night, 2021 remake continues tale's winning streak

LOS ANGELES -- Sixty years ago, "West Side Story" won top honors at the 1962 Oscars, and now the 2021 adaptation has a shot at continuing this tale's winning streak at the 94th Academy Awards.The film, which earned seven Oscar nominations, including one for best picture and best director for Steven Spielberg, took an early win Sunday night as Ariana DeBose made history as the first Afro-Latina and openly LGBTQ+ actor to win best supporting actress."Even in this weary world we live in, dreams do come true," DeBose said during her acceptance speech.DeBose's win comes 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role, Anita, in the 1961 original. This is the third time that two actors have won for playing the same role, following Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Marlon Brando and Robert DeNiro as Vito Corleone."Anita paved the way for many Anita's like me," DeBose said.Moreno's accolade also made history, as she became the first Latina to win an Oscar.The 90-year-old actress told the 31-year-old DeBose to "enjoy it, honey," and that's what she's been doing this awards season."It was the summer of a lifetime," DeBose said.The 1957 musical tells the story of rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, and is loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. For the 2021 film, starring newcomer Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as Maria and Tony, Spielberg and writer Tony Kushner focused on creating an authentic portrayal of New York's San Juan Hill neighborhood in the 1950s. Spielberg says they brought in historical consultants who lived in the neighborhood at the time to guide the cast."The whole template of our reimagined 'West Side Story' based on the Broadway play was it needed to be authentic. It needed to be realistic," Spielberg told ABC News."It couldn't be a theater musical," he added. "It had to be a street musical. It had to feel like these were the real streets that these stories, these events, and this comedy, and this jubilation, and this tragedy was taking place on."