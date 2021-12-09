movies

Steven Spielberg taps Rita Moreno as executive producer to bring 'West Side Story' vision to life

Actress Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 film version.
By Alicia Vitarelli
EMBED <>More Videos

Spielberg taps Rita Moreno to help bring 'West Wide Story' to life

PHILADELPHIA -- Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" hits theaters Friday. It's a project the Hollywood A-lister has been dreaming of since he was a young boy.

"People always ask, 'You've done this genre and that genre, what have you not done?'" he said. "Well, I've always wanted to do a musical."

This was a bucket list item for Spielberg, one that he is finally checking off in his 60-plus year career.

When production began, Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner tapped actress Rita Moreno as an executive producer.

Moreno won an Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 film. Besides working behind the scenes, she's back on screen in this film as a new character, Valentina.

"When I first saw the movie completed in the screening room, something interesting happened to me. I started to cry because he got it right. Steven got it right," Moreno said.

Spielberg also brought in a crop of new talent, like New Jersey native Rachel Zegler. Rachel was 17 years old and playing Maria in a local production when Spielberg gave her the role of a lifetime.

"Every time I think about it, I burst into tears," she said. "I was a teenage girl singing covers of Broadway musical songs in her bathroom. Now, I am at a movie premiere of my own movie and my face is everywhere. It does not feel right or real."

This is a cast full of triple threats, from Broadway and beyond.

"We're over the moon about this movie," said Ansel Elgort, who plays Tony. "I don't mean to put down any other film I've ever been in, but I've never been so proud to be in a movie in my life."

"West Side Story" is rated PG-13. It opens Friday, Dec. 10.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiamoviesmovie premieresteven spielbergmusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
'Parasite' star Park So Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer
Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
'West Side Story,' 'Belfast' lead Critics Choice Awards field
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News