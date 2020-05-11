Coronavirus California

Western States Pact jointly request $1 trillion from federal government, Gov. Gavin Newsom announces

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Western States Pact is turning to the federal government for financial help, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Monday.

The leaders of California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado have signed a joint letter requesting $1 trillion in "direct and flexible relief to states and local governments."

PHASE 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

"This is the requirement of this moment," Newsom said. After years of surplus, the state is facing a multi-billion dollar budget deficit. "That gives you a sense of the thrust of the need that we are all feeling as states, as regions, as cities."

Newsom said he anticipates California's unemployment rate to climb up to 25% as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the economy.

The letter is addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).



Newsom's remarks come after a weekend where much of the state moved into Stage 2 of reopening businesses and manufacturing.

"Roughly 70% of the economy in the state of California can open with modifications into this next phase," said Newsom Friday. "I know 70% is not 100%, and I recognize that 'with modifications' means 'with restrictions' and 'with restrictions' means a struggle for businesses to get back where they were pre-pandemic."

ALSO: Confusion over California's unemployment debit cards causes frustration, stress for jobless amid pandemic

He encouraged Californians to shop local as much as possible.

"Look out for your neighborhood florist. Look out for your neighborhood business. They need your support and they haven't gotten the kind of support they deserve. You will be determinative of whether or not they survive," he said. "So if it means you gotta go an extra block or two, seek them out, find them, make some calls ... don't just go to that big box retailer. They've had a little advantage on things like this and it's time to re-balance things."

On Tuesday, the governor is expected to announce guidelines for even more businesses to reopen, like dine-in restaurants, office buildings and shopping malls.

We'll be streaming the press conference live on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiabusinesseconomycoronaviruspoliticsreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Reopening CA: What gyms will look like once shelter-in-place rules ease
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Newsom says Fremont Tesla plant could resume operations next week
COVID-19: LA County reports 39 new deaths, 591 additional cases
WATCH LIVE: SF Mayor Breed gives update on reopening businesses
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: SF Mayor Breed gives update on reopening businesses
Newsom says Fremont Tesla plant could resume operations next week
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Passengers report lack of social distancing, packed flights
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon here tonight
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
Show More
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
More TOP STORIES News