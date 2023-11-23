San Francisco's Westin St. Francis hotel reveals annual sugar castle display

The 2023 edition of The Westin Saint Francis' annual holiday Sugar Castle is now on display in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2023 edition of The Westin Saint Francis' annual holiday Sugar Castle is now on display.

This year's castle is 12 feet tall and weighs 1,200 pounds.

Originally created in 2005, the castle now features 20 circular towers, 30 rooms with illuminated windows.

New this year is an immersive augmented reality experience allowing visitors to explore 'inside' the castle, using their smartphones.

The Sugar Castle is on display through January 2.

