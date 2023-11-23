San Francisco's Westin St. Francis hotel reveals annual sugar castle display

  • Watch Now

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, November 23, 2023 12:54AM
The 2023 edition of The Westin Saint Francis' annual holiday Sugar Castle is now on display in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2023 edition of The Westin Saint Francis' annual holiday Sugar Castle is now on display.

This year's castle is 12 feet tall and weighs 1,200 pounds.

Originally created in 2005, the castle now features 20 circular towers, 30 rooms with illuminated windows.

New this year is an immersive augmented reality experience allowing visitors to explore 'inside' the castle, using their smartphones.

The Sugar Castle is on display through January 2.

