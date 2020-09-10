wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' returns next week with a few changes for season 38

LOS ANGELES -- "America's Game" is back!

"Wheel of Fortune" is returning to television for its 38th season, premiering Monday, Sept. 14.

Fans can expect hosts Pat Sajak, Vanna White, and the Wheel, but the show made a few changes to keep everyone safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, the Wheel was slightly redesigned to extend its surrounding platform to allow for 6 feet of space between Sajak and the contestants.

"I think it looks great. We would probably do a bit of a Wheel and set redesign anyway," he said.

Contestants will also use what Sajak calls "The White Thing," a cap to help them spin without personally touching the Wheel.

The Emmy Award-winning game show is adding one fortunate change: To celebrate the 38th season, the minimum amount that can be won on the Bonus Wheel is $38,000.

Don't miss the season 38 premiere of "Wheel of Fortune" at 7:30 p.m. | 6:30 p.m. c on Monday, Sept. 14, on this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabcwheel of fortunegame showotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks
How to become a contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune'
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: CA health official gives update on COVID-19
When will the smoke clear? Don't hold your breath
LIVE: Gray skies envelope the Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
SF hair salon to shut down after Speaker Pelosi's visit
Butte County fire is 0% contained and growing
Trump holds news conference from White House: WATCH LIVE
Show More
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Sky not as orange, worse air quality today
Before & after: Drone shows transition to orange skies in SF
Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
More TOP STORIES News