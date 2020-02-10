Oscars

Oscars 2020: Bay Area team behind 'Toy Story 4' wins award for Best Animated Feature

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It wasn't a big night for the Bay Area at the Oscars but there were a few wins.

Disney's "Toy Story 4" won for Best Animated Feature Film, and the team has a lot of local connections.

First, it was done by Pixar Studios in Emeryville.

The director, Josh Cooley, was born in Berkeley and grew up in Livermore.

Jonas Rivera was born in Castro Valley and graduated from San Francisco State.

Bay Area-based Netflix scored a couple of wins.

Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Los Gatos company's movie "Marriage Story."

Another Netflix film, "American Factory," took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle immediately took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmakers.

It was the first movie released under their production company, Higher Ground.

