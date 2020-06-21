Bay Area cities see increase in illegal firework activity, July Fourth show almost every night

RELATED: Still illegal and louder than ever, San Jose residents fired up over nightly fireworks
Like Friday night at Lake Merritt, where neighbors shot loud video of a constant barrage of sparkling light and loud booms.
City Councilman Noel Gallo knows the problem well--in the Fruitvale neighborhood where he lives.
"Right now we have this kind of hands-off attitude," said Gallo. "It's almost like at 9 p.m., it's everybody's time to hang loose and start shooting. They shoot up, not only fireworks. There's activity sounds like bombs going off. And they last all throughout until two in the morning."
#ABC7Now It’s been like the 4th of July it seems most nights for months in several Bay Area cities including #Oakland #SanFrancisco #Richmond #Vallejo pic.twitter.com/1U1x9MtLwS— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 21, 2020
Saturday afternoon, the telltale booms and blasts began in East Oakland at 6 p.m., nearly three hours before sunset.
Whether it's shelter boredom or the sense that no one will catch them, the boldness of those setting off the illegal devices is especially concerning heading into the heart of fire season.
RELATED: Modifying wildfire preparation practices during a pandemic
But, Oakland police concede with COVID-19 and so much else going on right now, catching and citing fireworks violators is especially challenging.
"As we're standing here right now, we're hearing the sounds of fireworks," said Oakland Police Spokesperson Johnna Watson. "Right now, we're standing here at our Eastmont Substation. We know all around us we're hearing the sounds of fireworks, firecrackers, M80s. Do we know exactly where they're coming from? No."
"I know we're not celebrating Fourth of July or Father's Day cause we've been doing this now for months and we've got to stop that behavior," said Gallo.
Part of the challenge of cracking down on the activity is that a police officer actually has to witness offenders with illegal fireworks in their possession and/or actually igniting or lighting them.
RELATED: Shocking video shows fireworks going off during 5 Freeway takeover in Los Angeles County's Norwalk
One theory floated by Oakland Fire Department Spokesman Michael Hunt is that with so many of the sanctioned fireworks shows and events canceled due to COVID-19, some of that excess product has made its way onto the open market.
Next Wednesday, police from Richmond, El Cerrito and San Pablo are getting together to sponsor a webinar with the hope of gaining the public's cooperation by educating them about the dangers of illegal fireworks, and especially celebratory gunfire.