Northern California wildfire victims face December 31 deadline to file PG&E claim

Wildfire victims face a December 31 deadline to file a Pacific Gas & Electric claim, which is part of the company's bankruptcy process.

Claims can be submitted for fires that occurred before January 29, 2019.

It means those affected by the Camp Fire and North Bay firestorm can file.

People can submit a claim in-person, at a PG&E claim service center or online.

A missed deadline means no compensation from the utility.
