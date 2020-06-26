Arts & Entertainment

William Lipton, San Mateo teen on 'General Hospital,' performs Emmy-nominated song 'North Star'

By
SAN MATEO, Calif (KGO) -- William Lipton, the San Mateo teenager who stars on the soap opera "General Hospital," has been nominated for his second Emmy award.

RELATED: San Mateo teen William Lipton, 'General Hospital' actor, performs songs during COVID-19 hiatus, shares with ABC7 viewers

Last year, the Bay Area native was nominated for Outstanding Younger Actor in a drama series and, this year, he is nominated for Outstanding Original Song.

ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke with William on Thursday about how different the Emmy's will be this year since they will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also performed his song "North Star."

Watch the performance in the clip above.

Lipton spoke to ABC7 back in May about how he was spending his free time while "General Hospital" was on hiatus because of COVID-19.

The San Mateo High School junior said then that he was studying for AP tests, spending quality time with his younger sisters and writing songs.

Watch ABC7's Midday Live every weekday at 11 a.m., after The View. You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
