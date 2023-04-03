A Bay Area Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5 a.m. Monday and lasts until Monday at 11 p.m.

Strong gusts expected in parts of the Bay Area as Wind Advisory goes into effect Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday afternoon, many along the coast took advantage of the beautiful yet windy conditions we saw at times.

Kitesurfers could be seen along San Francisco's Ocean Beach Sunday enjoying the wind and the waves.

"They're soaring in the air 10 to 15 feet. It's beautiful," said Craig Weber of San Francisco.

"This is beautiful. I love this. I haven't seen so many on Ocean Beach before," said Ana Doria-Quesada of Montara.

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and breezy, gusty winds near coast

Kitesurfers we spoke with said they'll be back on Ocean Beach Monday as the winds are expected to be even stronger.

An accurate expectation as a Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5 a.m. Monday and lasts until Monday at 11 p.m.

"I definitely will be back here tomorrow, probably earlier around 2 or 3," said Teddy Williams who was out kiteboarding Sunday.

But while kitesurfers may be excited about the ocean conditions to come, there is concern on land.

MORE: Bay Area farmers' market vendors struggle to recover profits after setbacks from epic winter storms

Many well aware of the trees that have fallen during recent storms, and the glass windows that have been blown out of several San Francisco skyscrapers.

"I think it's dangerous because it impacts the community as far as commute is concerned. Fallen trees -- it's going to cause stops along the way," said a San Francisco resident.

Some who live along the coast in Montara say they'll prepare before the advisory goes into effect.

"That gives me pause. Means that I have to go home and make sure everything is tied down and nothing is going to fly off," said Doria-Quesada.

Live Doppler 7: Track real-time rain, wind conditions in SF Bay Area

Others we talked with told us they don't put much faith in an advisory, saying they'll wait and see how Monday's weather is before they take any major precautions.

"It depends how strong the wind is. Usually we hear about those advisories and then we actually see what's going on outside," said David Kharadze of San Francisco.

No rain is expected but more wind has some wondering: what is going on?

"It's wild! Different from last year when we, we didn't have enough rain and now this year is an overabundance of rain. Isn't that crazy? And then all the wind. A lot of wind!" said one man.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live