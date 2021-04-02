Job Hunting with Jobina: Sonoma Co. winery willing to pay you $10K a month to work, live for free

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Murphy-Goode Winery is ready to pay someone $10,000 a month to work and live in Sonoma County for free!
"Healdsburg, California is one of the great towns in America," Dave Ready Jr., winemaker at the Murphy-Goode Winery, said. "You know, it really is a dream job."
Murphy-Goode winery is taking applications until June 30. Job seekers need to make a creative 60 second video pitching their dream job and submit it online.
"You could be someone who wants to be in the legal department, an accountant, or you want to be a winemaker, or you want to get into culinary," Ready Jr. said. "We're willing to bring someone in. We're going to select our top 10 or 15 people and we're going to fly them up and drive them up if they're local."
Staff will spend about a week getting to know the candidates and then will make a selection. Murphy-Goode Winery did something similar in 2009 and hired Hardy Wallace during the recession. Wallace now runs his own winery.
"Hardy was from Atlanta, Georgia and had been laid off from a job," Ready Jr. said. "We bring him out and we give him this job. Now he's truly living the dream."
The last year has been devastating for millions of people. Ready Jr. hopes the new opportunity with his company will help someone.
"That's what started the whole thing. Murphy-Goode is a great sustainable company that cares about people."
