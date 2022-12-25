Seattle car slides down icy hill, hitting parked vehicles as winter storm plagues the U.S.

The icy roads caused parked cars in Seattle to slide down the street and crash into multiple vehicles, and it was all caught on video.

As the winter storm plagues the United States this Christmas, a crippling ice storm slammed into Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

People can be heard screaming as they helplessly watch the damage unfold. Two people were narrowly missed by the driverless car.

Thankfully, warmer weather moved through Seattle on Christmas Eve and melted some of that ice, but now officials are concerned about avalanches in the area.

Meanwhile, in upstate New York, they also get a white Christmas after being hit by a winter blizzard. They're used to snow, but not like this.

The video shows the streets covered in snow with abandoned cars, where you can't see anything past the bright snow.

"This it's not something that we're proud of. But in the worst affected areas, there is no emergency service available," Mark Poloncarz, a county official, said.

One mother turned to Facebook after first responders couldn't reach her home, where her one-year-old is on a ventilator. They lost power, so she is giving her child air manually.

Much of the country is paralyzed by the bitterly cold weather.

"These conditions are so bad it's now being considered one of the worst blizzards in its history," ABC's Rob Marciano said. "I have to wear ski goggles just to be able to see from these high winds that are now creating snow drifts more than 10 feet high."

Electricity is a problem across the country as power companies in at least 13 states ask customers to conserve to avoid outages.

The national weather service says this depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.

Even typically warm Florida can't escape the cold. The video shows water in a fountain in Pensacola frozen.

The massive storm also took a toll on air travel. More than 20% of all flights were canceled on Friday. That's a record for this year. A lot of travelers still haven't made it to their holiday destinations.