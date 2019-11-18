Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump

ARGENTINA -- A woman was arrested in Argentina after she was caught smuggling nine pounds of marijuana in a fake wearable stomach made to look like she was pregnant.

Investigators detained her as she crossed the border into Chile. They found two bricks of weed in her bag and 15 more being held together with paste inside the fake baby bump.

She is now facing charges of drug smuggling.
