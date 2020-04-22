Woman, dog die after car plunges 200-feet down San Francisco cliff, 2 others injured

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman and a dog were killed after the car they were in plunged 200-feet off a San Francisco cliff Tuesday night.According to the San Francisco Police Department, it happened around 7:20 p.m. in the are of 25th and Dakota streets.Officers say a silver Nissan SUV drove through a fence and down a hill before finally coming to a rest in a parking lot 200-feet below.When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman and a deceased dog that had been ejected from the car.A woman with life-threatening injuries and a man with non-life threatening injuries were transported to the hospital.An investigation is underway as SFPD tries to determine the cause of the crash.