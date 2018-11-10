EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4659744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Woolsey Fire reached Bell Canyon and damaged several homes in the area.

VIDEO: @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopter flying along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on the way to protect life and property. This is a historic event. Please follow the direction of local authorities. (Original video, ok to use with credit) @VCFD @LACoFD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/SvZSfipzfk — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) November 10, 2018

Flames consumed dry brush as fire raged in Agoura Hills and consumed homes.

Fires threatened the Pepperdine campus Friday night as the Woolsey Fire continued to rage.

The Woolsey Fire continues to burn out of control for a third day in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Saturday, but calmer winds are helping in the ongoing firefight.The blaze doubled in size overnight to 70,000 acres and is 0 percent contained, according to fire officials.Around 250,000 residents in both counties have been evacuated. Authorities said that number could grow as evacuations continue to happen.Firefighters have appeared to make progress in their firefight as winds died down overnight and early Saturday. Calmer gusts are expected to remain throughout the day until another round of ferocious Santa Ana winds return Sunday. A red flag warning is in place through at least Tuesday.Meantime, a death investigation is underway in Malibu. L.A. County Sheriff's officials told the L.A. County Coroner's office they believe two deaths in the area are believed to be related to the fire. The bodies were discovered at approximately 5 p.m. Friday on the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway.No other injuries have been reported.Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to the Woolsey Fire and the nearby Hill Fire. President Donald Trump also approved an emergency declaration for the state.The fast-moving Woolsey Fire jumped the 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon Road early Friday, which led the blaze to rapidly make its way toward several populated communities.The destructive flames tore through neighborhoods as wind gusts reached upwards of 30 and 40 mph.Officials said Friday night about 150 homes have been destroyed in both counties. Among the homes ruined in the blaze, several were in the Oak Park area as well as Bell Canyon.The Woolsey Fire started in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass.The blaze also burned the beloved Western Town at Paramount Ranch in Agoura, where popular shows such as "Westworld" and "M*A*S*H" were filmed.The massive blaze triggered mandatory evacuations - including the entire city of Malibu.Dozens of celebrities living in the area were also evacuated, and Caitlyn Jenner's home was among those destroyed in the blaze.Homes were also destroyed in West Hills as the fire quickly entered the San Fernando Valley Friday night. Evacuation orders were issued for the entire community.Many areas in Simi Valley were also placed under mandatory evacuations as the fire moved back toward the city by Friday afternoon.Detailed fire and shelter information can be found atA second fire, dubbed the Hill Fire, burning in the Santa Rosa Valley east of Camarillo, west of Simi Valley near Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks, was mere miles from the scene of a deadly mass shooting that claimed 12 lives Wednesday night. Fire officials said the fire activity in the Hill Fire zone has diminished, allowing more resources to be more focused on the Woolsey Fire.The cause of the fires remain under investigation.