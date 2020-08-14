dentist

What does a Bay Area dentist's office look like during the COVID-19 pandemic? Take a tour here

On top of that, they have a fogger meant to kill any traces of COVID-19 within one minute.
By and Eric Shackelford
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Is your dentist's office safe? That's one of many questions we are asking ourselves as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The question is getting extra attention now that the World Health Organization cautioned against going for your routine dental checkups, but the California and American Dental Associations both strongly disagree with that warning.

So, what should you do about your check-up? Dr. Michael Wong in San Mateo says to find out what protocols and actions your dentist is taking to keep everyone safe. After taking a tour of Dr. Wong's office, we found out he has a lot in place.

RELATED: Dental check-up safety debated amid COVID-19 pandemic

We first started with a look at where patients wait outside before they come in. Each patient texts when they arrive. Once inside, they sanitize their hands, put on gloves and wear a mask. They are then screened. Dr. Wong says all patients wear masks until they are in the dentist chair.

Each patient does an anti-bacterial, anti-viral mouth rinse before being seen.

While the patient is being worked on, there is a high-volume suction device meant to suck up all aerosols in the room. They also have an air filtration device and high-volume vacuums. On top of that, they have a fogger meant to kill any traces of COVID-19 within one minute. They fog the room once it's done and fog everyone involved with the patient.

Check out the tour in the video above

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateoworld health organizationdentistcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DENTIST
Is it safe to visit the dentist during COVID-19?
How to reduce risk for cavities while wearing masks
Is a coronavirus surcharge legal?
ABC7 News reporter records diary of 1st dental visit since coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100 degree heat to scorch Bay Area through next week
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Sen. Harris recalls Oakland roots in first appearance with Biden
LIVE: Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Woman accused of hitting airport gate agent after not wearing mask
EDD scam: CA woman's stolen info used to collect thousands
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Show More
CA voter registration highest in 68 years
Bay Area heat wave could equal problems for small businesses
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
More TOP STORIES News