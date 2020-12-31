Society

Goodbye 2020: Looking back at key moments and events that shaped the year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 2020 was a time like no other. Watch the video player above for a look at the year in review.

And take a look at the videos and stories below for a roundup of the key moments and events that shaped this year.

Remember this?! Yes, there were good moments in 2020
We know 2020 has felt like the longest year. So let us remind you of the good moments that made us laugh!



2020 in Entertainment: Shocking deaths, shuttered venues, streaming takes over
Theaters and performance venues shuttered for months. We lost beloved entertainers. Streaming reigned supreme as the entertainement industry grapped with COVID-19. A look back at 2



