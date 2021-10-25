Yosemite Falls comes roaring back to life following torrential rain, atmospheric river

RELATED: Satellite video shows atmospheric river impacting West Coast
Yosemite Falls was listed as "dry" last week on the Yosemite National Park website. Images from a Yosemite Conservancy webcam on Thursday, Oct. 21 confirm that there was no water flowing from the iconic attraction.
What a difference a few days makes!
On Sunday, that same webcam showed a massive flow of water at the Falls.
The National Weather Service reports that Yosemite Valley received at least 5 inches of rain on Sunday, Oct. 24 alone.
That heavy rainfall put the park under a flash flood warning from Sunday into Monday.
Despite the dangerous conditions, the rainfall is a welcome site for the National Park after an exceptionally dry summer.
