Bay Area storm: Satellite video shows atmospheric river impacting West Coast

Satellite video shows atmospheric river impacting West Coast

A powerful storm system brought record rain to the Bay Area and several feet of snow to Tahoe.

Moisture drawn from the Pacific and transported on the atmospheric river resulted in several inches of rain falling across the Bay Area on Sunday.

The torrent of precipitation comes amid a state-wide drought in California.

This satellite imagery, taken overnight on October 23-24, shows storm activity over the Pacific Ocean and West Coast.

