Bay Area storm causes road closures and canceled events, including Oakland Zoo, Alameda Co. Fair

The Bay Area storm is causing closures of events and roadways throughout the region.In Pacifica, both directions of Highway 1 at Manor Drive are closed, along with the Manor Dr. off ramp. Police say avoid the area and use alternate routes.Traffic as been diverted to surface streets. Drivers are urged to use Caltrans instead.There is no estimated time of reopening.In Marin County, Shoreline Highway in Olema closed from Sir Francis Drake/Hwy 1 to Sir Francis Drake/Hwy in Point Reyes due to flooding.Officials say only travel if it is essential.Also in Marin County, San Anselmo Avenue from Bridge Street to Bolinas is closed due to potential flooding.In the East Bay, the Oakland Zoo and the Alameda County Fair announced it will be closed on Sunday due to the strong storm system, officials say.The fair said on its website, "we have decided to close our gates for Sunday, October 24, to ensure the safety of our guests, the Fair team, and our partners. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Monday, October 25 - Sunday, October 31."It also added that guests who were planning on attending on Sunday can use their tickets to any other day of the fair admission and the carnival.The Oakland Zoo said in a tweet, "We will automatically process a refund to your original form of payment within 7-10 business days. If you would like to reschedule, please visit our site to make a new reservation ."