Bay Area storm causes road closures and canceled events, including Oakland Zoo, Alameda Co. Fair

In Pacifica, both directions of Highway 1 at Manor Drive are closed, along with the Manor Dr. off ramp. Police say avoid the area and use alternate routes.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 1 in @PacificaPolice is closed in both directions at the Manor Dr offramp due to flooding. Traffic diverted to surface streets. Avoid the area. Use alternate routes. Update will be provided. @KCBSAMFMTraffic #TrafficAlert— Pacifica Police (@PacificaPolice) October 25, 2021
Traffic as been diverted to surface streets. Drivers are urged to use Caltrans instead.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
In Marin County, Shoreline Highway in Olema closed from Sir Francis Drake/Hwy 1 to Sir Francis Drake/Hwy in Point Reyes due to flooding.
Officials say only travel if it is essential.
Shoreline Highway in Olema closed from Sir Francis Drake/Hwy 1 to Sir Francis Drake/Hwy1 in Point Reyes due to flooding.— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) October 24, 2021
Please only travel if it is essential. pic.twitter.com/3p1yBpWHQl
Also in Marin County, San Anselmo Avenue from Bridge Street to Bolinas is closed due to potential flooding.
San Anselmo Ave from Bridge St to Bolinas is officially closed due to the storm and potential for flooding, per @centralmarinpa pic.twitter.com/P1NohYd2tn— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 25, 2021
In the East Bay, the Oakland Zoo and the Alameda County Fair announced it will be closed on Sunday due to the strong storm system, officials say.
The fair said on its website, "we have decided to close our gates for Sunday, October 24, to ensure the safety of our guests, the Fair team, and our partners. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Monday, October 25 - Sunday, October 31."
It also added that guests who were planning on attending on Sunday can use their tickets to any other day of the fair admission and the carnival.
Unfortunately, due to weather, Oakland Zoo will be CLOSED, Sunday, October 24th.— Oakland Boo (@oakzoo) October 24, 2021
We will automatically process a refund to your original form of payment within 7-10 business days. If you would like to reschedule, please visit https://t.co/eqi1yYYkvY to make a new reservation. pic.twitter.com/lVidIK7rzn
The Oakland Zoo said in a tweet, "We will automatically process a refund to your original form of payment within 7-10 business days. If you would like to reschedule, please visit our site to make a new reservation."
