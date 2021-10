Bay Area storm: Drivers abandon vehicles on flooded I-880 in Fremont

We have movement! Looks like it is all clear on southbound 880. https://t.co/eZWad4h7tk pic.twitter.com/Mqz25pSQxU — Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) October 25, 2021

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.The CHP closed all lanes of traffic in both directions between the off-ramps at Mowry and Thornton avenues around 3:30 a.m. All lanes were reopened around 9 a.m.At least half a dozen drivers saw their cars stranded in high water on the freeway"We started getting calls and our officers started saying early on this is going to be bad later," said CHP Officer Dustin Kennerly.The conditions this morning were so bad that numerous accidents occurred, including one car that flipped all the way on the roof."Slow down and make sure your headlights are on, give yourself extra distance. Any less accidents we can deal with today we would appreciate it," said Officer Kennerly.