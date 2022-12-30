2 killed after rockslide near Yosemite National Park entrance

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- Two people were killed in a rockslide in Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have confirmed that two people died in a rockslide around 9 a.m. on El Portal Road near Big Oak Flat Road.

Investigators have not yet identified the two victims.

A portion of El Portal Road near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite was closed for several hours after the rockslide but has since reopened.