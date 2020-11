Storm brings fresh snow to Yosemite National Park, helps battle against Creek Fire

...waking up to a snowy morning in Yosemite Valley. ❄️ Stay warm out there! pic.twitter.com/6CpmCaVWnW — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) November 9, 2020

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a winter wonderland in the high Sierra!Yosemite National Park shared video of snow blanketing Yosemite Valley on Sunday writing, "waking up to a snowy morning in Yosemite Valley. Stay warm out there!"It was the park's first snow since being affected by the Creek Fire , which began burning on September 4 near Shaver Lake.The Creek Fire remained at 379,729 acres and 70% contained as of Monday morning.The Sierra National Forest's Twitter account also shared photos Saturday saying, the snowfall "definitely helped mellow fire behavior in that neck of the woods."The photos were taken about five miles south of Mammoth, according to the account.The weekend winter storm also forced the closure of two major roads in Yosemite National Park. Tioga Road , which is also known as Highway 120, and Glacier Point Road temporarily closed on November 5.National Park officials say they will re-evaluate whether to open the roads on Monday.Authorities are reminding drivers that tire chains may be required inside Yosemite Valley.You can check road conditions by calling (209) 372-0200.