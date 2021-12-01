YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Holiday Season is here, so let's bring in some cheer! What better place to do that than Yountville. You can spend the day or weekend enjoying the many festivities around town.
Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, the charming town's central location makes it the perfect starting point for an adventure through wine country, especially during the winter season.
From festive chocolates to wreath-making classes, Yountville becomes a destination for holiday cheer during December. Visit the lit-up streets for artisanal finds and handcrafted treasures--be sure to finish your holiday shopping at some of the most unique boutiques!
A trip to Yountville wouldn't be complete without visiting the town's exceptional tasting destinations. Sample the best of Northern California, and pick up unique bottles for upcoming gatherings.
You can find the full list of festivities here. Celebrations last until New Year's Day!
Featured:
Yountville welcomes visitors with season's greetings, activities galore
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News