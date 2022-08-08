Young Bay Area activist doles out $10,000 in scholarships for Black youth

Youth Advocates For Change now has chapters in five states - and is supporting countless projects.

A young Bay Area activist's efforts are reaching new heights, doling $10,000 in scholarships to Black students ready to make their own change.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A young Bay Area activist's efforts are reaching new heights, doling $10,000 in scholarships Sunday night to Black students ready to make their own change.

"When I kind of discovered activism and these programs that helped me find my voice and advocate for communities that just kind of became my thing," said 18-year-old Indigo Eatmon, who's passion for activism was evident at the tender age of ten. "I've just been in a family that cherishes advocacy of social justice equity for everyone.

Eatmon also credits her upbringing in Oakland. "Since there's so much diversity in Oakland and so many people from around the world that live in Oakland and then also just its history of protesting," said Eatmon, who's one of six students receiving a college scholarship from Youth Advocates for Change.

Tiana Day founded the nonprofit on the heels of the murder of George Floyd; at the time organizing the Black Lives Matter march across the Golden Gate Bridge.

"I had no idea what I was really starting. I think I just had a passion and was willing to act on it," said Day.

RELATED: 'Lead with Love': Meet the 2 Bay Area teens who organized, led massive Black Lives Matter rally on Golden Gate Bridge

Youth Advocates For Change now has chapters in five states - and is supporting countless projects.

"I'm going to school for the first time - I'm going to college this fall at USC," said Day. "But it's a huge financial burden on my family, so I understand especially within the Black community with the lack of resources how important this money is."

RELATED: George Floyd Protest: Thousands march across Golden Gate Bridge

For Indigo, the scholarship means fewer loans for her family.

"Since it's helping me close the gap in turn it's going to help me continue my advocacy, work through my majors of journalism and criminal justice, so I can one day achieve a career that's geared towards helping people," said Eatmon.

She went from being kind of shy and soft spoken," said her mother, Thembi Gates-Williams. "Then I think one day I heard her talking in public and thought wow - you're really powerful and well spoken."

You can learn more about Youth Advocates for Change as well as how to donate by clicking here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live