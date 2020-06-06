WATCH LIVE: Thousands of George Floyd protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge

WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protests, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
The event coincided with large protests in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and other major cities.
The peaceful protest and march across the span started at noon from the toll plaza, and thousands queued up ahead of time.
This is happening. Protesters have flooded on to the span of the Golden Gate Bridge, shutting down the San Francisco-bound side. Most traffic on both sides has been at a standstill. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/f3NDShjbEQ— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 6, 2020
Here’s a woman stuck in the Golden Gate Bridge traffic who got out of her car to cheer and wave a sign in support of those marching. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/wKH2I8ZTr4— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 6, 2020
Here’s video of #GeorgeFloyd protesters marching on the Golden Gate Bridge. Traffic has been stopped, but people were getting out of their cars taking photos, cheering and holding signs in support. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/QijvsVHxBA— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 6, 2020
VIDEO: Thousands of George Floyd protesters flood Golden Gate Bridge
VIDEO: George Floyd protesters block lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge and kneel near the toll plaza
