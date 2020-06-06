WATCH LIVE: Thousands of George Floyd protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge

This is happening. Protesters have flooded on to the span of the Golden Gate Bridge, shutting down the San Francisco-bound side. Most traffic on both sides has been at a standstill. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/f3NDShjbEQ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 6, 2020

Here’s a woman stuck in the Golden Gate Bridge traffic who got out of her car to cheer and wave a sign in support of those marching. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/wKH2I8ZTr4 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 6, 2020

Here’s video of #GeorgeFloyd protesters marching on the Golden Gate Bridge. Traffic has been stopped, but people were getting out of their cars taking photos, cheering and holding signs in support. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/QijvsVHxBA — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 6, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6235183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, one of several events this weekend in the Bay Area to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, one of several events this weekend around the region and country to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The event coincided with large protests in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and other major cities.The peaceful protest and march across the span started at noon from the toll plaza, and thousands queued up ahead of time.