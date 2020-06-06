George Floyd

WATCH LIVE: Thousands of George Floyd protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, one of several events this weekend around the region and country to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protests, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area

The event coincided with large protests in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and other major cities.

The peaceful protest and march across the span started at noon from the toll plaza, and thousands queued up ahead of time.





VIDEO: Thousands of George Floyd protesters flood Golden Gate Bridge
Thousands marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, one of several events this weekend in the Bay Area to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.



VIDEO: George Floyd protesters block lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge and kneel near the toll plaza
Thousands marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, one of several events this weekend around the region and country to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.



