Congresswoman Jackie Speier pushed through $24 million in funding for the EPA's San Francisco Bay restoration projects in the new federal budget.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A youth global climate strike is taking place in 85 countries and more than 500 cities -- including San Francisco."Fridays For Future" is organizing the global climate change strike, demanding policymakers and world leaders prioritize people, not profit.Organizers of the San Francisco event say youth and allies will be marching in support of climate justice and racial justice.Today's rally in SF is taking place at the Embarcadero Plaza.