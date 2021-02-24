Young Bay Area data scientist projects COVID-19 deaths better than pandemic experts

Youyang Gu, a 27-year-old data scientist, created the website covid19-projections.com. It started generating attention because of its impressive accuracy.
"A lot of these models that were there during the early stages of the pandemic were not clear about the kind of the assumptions and the limitations," said Gu.
CORONAVIRUS DATA: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
Normally based in New York, Gu found himself in lockdown while visiting his parents back home in Santa Clara, Calif. He was born in China, but his family came to the United States when he was 7 years old. He grew up in Palo Alto and attended Gunn High School.
His background was in analyzing finance, not pandemics. But what he created in just two days became his full-time passion. He crunched the latest numbers generated daily, not only for the U.S. and California, but also for 70 countries around the world.
"I've also been wrong many times, but I think it's about learning from your mistakes and being able to adjust to data and new information as they come in," he said.
At times, his trajectory of COVID deaths turned out to be far more accurate than projections from universities and health experts. Using real-time data, he said, was the key factor, along with stressing accuracy and transparency about underlying assumptions of his model.
"Once the website got a lot of attention," Gu said, "I just decided to devote my full attention to that for kind of the next few months, and I guess it's been almost a year now."
How long he'll continue depends on the pandemic. Compensation comes from donations on his website.
Gu tweeted this recently: "I can't think of many other countries where the work of an untrained 27-year-old immigrant can garner the attention and respect of researchers and public alike."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic