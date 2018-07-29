Carr Fire claims 6th victim, raises evacuation concerns as inferno intensifies

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --As the Carr Fire grows ever larger, the inferno claimed its 6th victim. While authorities wait for family to be notified, we do know the victim was a man who lived in an evacuation zone and refused to leave.
Sheriff Tom Boseko with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office emphasized the importance of evacuation.
"When they choose to stay behind they're not only choosing to place themselves and their families in danger, but they're playing firefighters and emergency personel in danger."
Friends and family of a great-grandmother and two great-grandchildren who died in the fire that engulfed their home along Quartz Hill Road are angry.
"I feel like the evacuation could have been handled far better there could have been a much more cautious route taken. I feel like everyone's life would have been saved." said Jason Decker, a close family friend of the deceased.
The sheriff addressed those concerns today.
RELATED: Firefighters expect containment to increase as Carr Fire grows to nearly 90,000 acres
"We are looking into if they were notified there, however it's important if there's a fire danger they can evacuate any time they wish. They don't have to wait for the evacuation notice."
For some of the 39,000 who have evacuated their homes and sought emergency shelter, simple things they once took for granted seem like a distant memory. The Red Cross opened two new shelters Sunday, bringing their total to 5 in the county. Many at the largest location at Shasta College are washing clothes in sinks with bar soap, and eating from paper plates and donated bagged potato chips.
About 600 people call Shasta College home now, like Elainor Colleen Hooper and her husband are trying to get used to the new normal.
"I miss taking a shower, shampooing my hair. I can't wear any clean clothes. It'll take awhile. To get into a routine."
But perhaps one of the most poignant examples of selflessness to come from the Carr Fire: The deputy who lost his home early Thursday morning.
He didn't want to be identified and take attention away from the people he serves who need help more. While his home, about 15 minutes west of the Redding town center is completely leveled, the brave hero soldiers on, helping others, keeping his community safe.
