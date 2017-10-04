LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend being questioned by FBI in Los Angeles

The Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend, back in the United States after a weekslong trip abroad, will be at the center of the investigation into the shooting deaths. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES --
Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the gunman who fired into a crowd of thousands at a country music festival in Las Vegas, was being questioned at the FBI's Los Angeles field office Wednesday.

The interview came after Danley, who lived with shooter Stephen Paddock, returned to the country on a flight from Manila. Danley landed at LAX late Tuesday, where she was met by federal agents at the airport.
Authorities had been trying to track down Paddock's live-in girlfriend since the attack happened and found out she had been visiting family in the Philippines. She is considered a person of interest in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history that left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

Authorities also want to know why Paddock wired $100,000 to an account under Danley's name in the Philippines the week before the massacre. It's unclear if the money was for her, her family or some other purpose.

According to Danley's brother, his sister told the family that she has a "clean conscience" after the Sunday shooting that killed 58 and injured more than 500.

Danley's sisters in Australia have said they believed Paddock "sent her away" to the Philippines prior to the shooting.

Click here for full coverage on the Las Vegas mass shooting.
