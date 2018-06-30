IMMIGRATION

Immigration rights protesters holding rally at Richmond ICE facility

A protest sign appears in Richmond, Calif. on Friday, June 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
A protest against the family separations and incarcerations at the U.S. southern border will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway in Richmond.

This event is one of the monthly "Let Our People Go" protests to support immigrant communities "who are being terrorized by Immigration and Customs Enforcement," said Hillary Brooks, an organizer with the Piedmont-based Kehilla Community Synagogue Immigration Committee.

RELATED: A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings

The West County jail has been the target of protests before, some of them spurred by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department $3 million-a-year contract with ICE to house undocumented immigrants awaiting court dates and possible deportation.

Among the scheduled speakers are Lourdes Barraza of San Francisco-based Mujeres Unidas y Activas, whose husband was detained for seven months at the West County jail; and state Assemblyman Rob Bonta, CA Assemblymember, Co-Author of CA SB 10, the California Money Bail Reform Act.

For more on the Crisis at the Border, visit this page.
