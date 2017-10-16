NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa man identified as North Bay fire victim

This undated image shows Joshua Hoefer. Family members tell ABC7 the 27-year-old Santa Rosa, Calif. resident died on Oct. 15, 2017 of smoke inhalation from the North Bay wildfires. (Facebook)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A 27-year-old Santa Rosa man has been identified as a victim of the North Bay fires.

Family members tell ABC7 News that Joshua Hoefer had asthma and died on Sunday from smoke inhalation.

On a GoFundMe page, Cierra Lopez writes: "My family has gone through a devastating loss. On Wednesday night, Joshua Hoefer, the love of my life, the man I've shared the last 7 years of my life with, and the amazing father of our 5 year old son Nathan Lopez, had an asthma attack due to the smoke from the fires in Santa Rosa, and shortly went into cardiac arrest. After a 4 day long battle in the hospital, on life support, Joshua passed."

