SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Since the Santa Rosa fires and evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living on Fountaingrove Parkway in the early morning hours of Monday, October 9, the Department of Social Services has opened investigations into the evacuations of three of Oakmont Senior Living's communities including Varenna at Fountaingrove, Villa Capri and Fountaingrove Lodge. OSL says all 430 residents are accounted for, safe. Some resident's family members however say they were instrumental in evacuating residents. OSL says while it was shuttling residents to safety, law enforcement officers prevented them from going back to the property. However, the Santa Rosa Police Department has said there were no road blocks. In addition to the DSS investigations, the Sonoma County Department of Health Services and city of Santa Rosa are now investigating OSL's removal of fire debris from Villa Capri without a city permit, possibly using trucks that weren't permitted either. The debris removal occurred before the US EPA could check the toxicity of the debris.
