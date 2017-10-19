ABC7 ORIGINALS

This sign language interpreter works to keep deaf community informed during North Bay fires

Ruth McLennon is a sign language interpreter. She's also deaf. When disaster strikes, Ruth's goal is to save lives in her community. (KGO-TV)

Ruth McLennon is a sign language interpreter. She's also deaf.

When Sonoma County gives wildfire updates, Jennifer Jacobs translates for her. Then, Ruth adds the flair and emotion of a native sign language speaker.

Her colorful signing has earned her praise from all over the world.

When disaster strikes, Ruth's goal is to save lives in the deaf community.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
