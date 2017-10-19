SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Ruth McLennon is a sign language interpreter. She's also deaf.
When Sonoma County gives wildfire updates, Jennifer Jacobs translates for her. Then, Ruth adds the flair and emotion of a native sign language speaker.
Her colorful signing has earned her praise from all over the world.
When disaster strikes, Ruth's goal is to save lives in the deaf community.
