CARR FIRE

VIDEO: Valiant firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County

In the midst of risking their lives to help the thousands of people, firefighters need to take breaks to get rest. Instead of complaining, they utilized their surroundings and ended up falling asleep on the ground in neighbor's yards. (KGO)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
In the midst of risking their lives to help the thousands of people, firefighters need to take breaks to get rest. Instead of complaining, they utilized their surroundings and ended up falling asleep on the ground in neighbor's yards.

Richard Tuggle in Redding took a photo of five firefighters getting whatever rest they could.

He says that his family had to evacuate, but the firefighters saved their house.

Tuggle added that they are, "True heroes."

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

