1 dead, 2 injured in collision at San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO -- One man was killed and another man and a woman suffered what officials are calling life-threatening injuries in a collision Monday afternoon in the arrivals area of the International Terminal at the San Francisco International Airport.

San Francisco police and fire units stationed at the airport responded at 3:30 p.m. to the report of a multi-vehicle collision involving pedestrians.

The three pedestrians were taken to a local hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead at about 4:30 p.m.

Police in a news release said the driver of a black Ford Expedition accelerated from the curb prior to the collision, but had no more details about what ensued.

The 46-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said the driver showed no signs of being impaired and that there is no evidence the collision was intentional.

The San Francisco Police Department Traffic Collision Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation.
