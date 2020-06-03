1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbing during fight at 7-Eleven in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a 7-Eleven. It happened just before 1 a.m.Police say a group of people got into a fight at the convenience store on 6th and San Salvador Streets. Investigators found two men with stab wounds. One of them died the other is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.They were told two other men who were also stabbed drove themselves to the hospital.As of this morning, no arrests have been made.