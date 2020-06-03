1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbing during fight at 7-Eleven in San Jose

Crime scene at 7-Eleven in San Jose, Calif. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a 7-Eleven. It happened just before 1 a.m.

Police say a group of people got into a fight at the convenience store on 6th and San Salvador Streets. Investigators found two men with stab wounds. One of them died the other is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They were told two other men who were also stabbed drove themselves to the hospital.

As of this morning, no arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police in apparent standoff in Oakland neighborhood
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD chief apologizes for statement about officer's possible misconduct at protest
Family-owned pharmacy already hurting during COVID-19 hit by looters in SJ
Fatal Vallejo officer-involved shooting following Monday night looting
San Jose police investigating officer-involved shooting
AccuWeather forecast: Hottest day this week
Show More
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: George W. Bush releases rare public statement on protests
SAT drops plans for home exam due to internet concerns
How 2 Oakland teens mobilized 15,000 to protest
San Jose protester, ACLU voice concerns over Bay Area curfews
SF nonprofit reinvents summer camp for kids during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News