1 killed, 1 injured after SUV crashes into bicyclists in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a deadly accident involving two bicyclists and an SUV in San Jose.The crash happened in the area of Vista Park Drive and Capitol Expressway. Police say two men were riding their bikes when they were hit by grey Chevy SUV. Both of victims were taken to the hospital; one of the victims died and the other victim has life-threatening injuries.Police say the woman driving the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.It does not appear that alcohol or drugs are factors in the collision, according to police.