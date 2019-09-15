Person struck, killed in hit-and-run near Ashby BART station in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision in Berkeley near the Ashby BART station late Saturday night, according to police.A call came in to dispatch around 10:22 p.m. of a body underneath a vehicle near the intersection of Adeline Street and Ashby Avenue, Berkeley police Lt. Dave Lindenau said. Police arrived to find the victim on the street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.Lindenau said there is no description of the suspect's vehicle at this time. The victim hasn't been identified.