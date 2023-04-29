'I feel pretty good!': East Bay man celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Bay Area man reached a huge milestone Friday, turning 100 years old. Manuel Gomez says he plans to celebrate many more birthdays.

Gomez's favorite word to say is "Incredible," according to family members. The word is also an apt one to describe him.

Gomez was born on April 28, 1923.

"I don't feel any different than I did when I was 21," Gomez said before adding with a laugh, "No, that's far back, but I feel pretty good!"

He was born and raised in Las Vegas, New Mexico with a sister and two brothers.

He's been a resident of the Bay Area for more than 80 years and has plenty of stories to share, like the time Count Basie came to Oakland.

"I asked him for his autograph and he said 'Later boy, later'" Gomez recalled, "I never got it!"

Though much has changed since Gomez was born, his family says their uncle, a life-long bachelor, is still the man they know and love.

"He's been like the family's favorite uncle, beloved by family members all around the country," nephew John Gomez said, "We've all been very excited for the last couple of years, for just the fact that he's getting so close to being 100 and we're going to celebrate."

So what's been the secret to his long and full life? Manuel says he eats whatever he wants, especially dessert! Both he and his family suspect it's been his outlook on life.

"Some people may rush through life to get from one thing to the next," John Gomez said, "He just takes it at a very even pace and I think that's really been his secret, to just take it one day at a time and not really rush through anything."

Other than sharing the special day with his siblings who have since passed, Manuel says none of his many other milestone birthdays have stood out to him over the years, until now.

"This will be memorable for me," he said, "For the years to come."

