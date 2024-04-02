2 arrested following shooting that injured 3 outside North Bay Safeway gas station, authorities say

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- American Canyon police said detectives with the Napa County Sheriff's Department arrested two people following Monday's shooting that injured three people outside a Safeway in American Canyon.

Authorities said 18-year-old Christian Evans from Vallejo was arrested Tuesday morning for multiple felony charges, which include attempted murder.

Authorities also arrested a Vallejo teen, who was not identified, late Monday evening for attempted murder and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor, which are felonies, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

Three people were shot at a Safeway gas station in American Canyon Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday after a fight led to the shooting at the Safeway parking lot near the gas station, authorities said.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds.

The men are still in the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

No innocent bystanders were among the shooting victims, Napa County authorities said.

Evans and the teen are currently being held without bail, authorities said.

Authorities are asking if anyone witnessed the incident or has information to contact Napa County Sheriff Detective Phillip Tieu at (707) 253-4591.

