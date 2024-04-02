3 injured after being shot at North Bay Safeway gas station, police say

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Law enforcement in Napa County are busy trying to figure out what led to an apparent gas station shootout in American Canyon Monday afternoon.

Three people were shot and two others are now being questioned.

Officers won't say what led to the shooting, only this:

"At this time, there is no current threat to the community," said American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg.

Monday night, two cars with bullet holes could be seen at the Safeway gas station in American Canyon. Nearby Safeway shoppers described what it sounded like.

"I don't know what is an automatic versus a semi-automatic, but I do know it was not a boom, boom, boom; it was like a ba-da-da-da, ba-da-da-da for about 5-10 seconds," said Tiffani Bernard of American Canyon.

Bernard believes she heard between 16 and 20 shots. Police say there were at least two shooters. When our news crew was on scene, we saw three shell casings in one area of the gas station parking lot. In fact, as we were looking at candy scattered all over the place in another area, we notice six more shell casings on the ground in the distance.

"I saw somebody running away from the scene, but you can just tell something had happened wrong. I pulled out - I could see a body or maybe two people who looked like they were on the ground. I'm not sure what occurred but I went home - I knew I needed to get out of there," said Bernard.

Officers say three male shooting victims were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. Two others have been detained and are being questioned.

Both the Safeway gas station and Safeway parking lot were roped off with crime scene tape for several hours Monday night. At this point, police don't believe that any innocent bystanders were shot.

Certainly good to hear after a scene that caused quite the commotion.

"I was a little shook up, I'm just now starting to relax and calm down. It's awful," said Bernard.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office and major crimes task force has taken over the investigation, American Canyon police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Phillip Tieu at (707) 253-4591.

