Arrest made in fatal shooting of 18-year-old Safeway employee in American Canyon

“ACPD and Sheriff’s Detectives at the Safeway lot on W. American Canyon Rd investigating a fatal shooting. Suspect fled,there are no further details. Police asking people avoid the area. Witnesses are asked to call dispatch at (707)253-4451. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/Re0uwZNl6t — American Canyon Police Department (@AmCanPolice) August 16, 2020

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office says they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Safeway employee Nathan Gabriel Garza in the store's parking lot.Detectives with the Napa County Sheriff's Office and American Canyon Police responded to the Safeway location on W. American Canyon Road, around noon Sunday.Officials say Garza, a Fairfield resident, was delivering groceries to a customer before he was shot, his employee, who didn't want to be identified, told ABC7 News.Officials say the suspect took off in a vehicle. A vehicle of interest was discovered during the investigation, possibly associated with the shooter, police say. The vehicle, a white colored Cadillac sedan with a partial California license plate of "7NP," was seen fleeing the scene.At approximately 12:30 p.m., multiple reports came into Napa Dispatch about a Black man jumping fences and running through backyards. Napa County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives responded and apprehended the suspect.The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Martinez resident Christopher "Roly" Young.After an investigation, detectives found the white Cadillac used in the shooting parked on Cattail Drive. Surveillance video showed a male suspect matching Young's description parking and leaving the vehicle shortly after the shooting.He then left the area on foot in the direction in which he was eventually apprehended by police. A search of the vehicle uncovered a .45 caliber handgun, the same caliber handgun used in the Safeway shooting.Safeway released a statement saying, "Our team is fully cooperating with the American Canyon Police Department and Napa Couty Sheriff's office in their investigation into this tragic situation."Detectives would like to talk with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about this case. Detectives can be reached at (707)253-4591.